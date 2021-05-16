Driver airlifted after serious road traffic collision

At approximately 6.56pm on Saturday 15th May 2021 a two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the B3178 in Knowle, Budleigh Salterton, Devon. The collision involved a Silver Audi A3 and a red Kia Nero.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Audi has sustained life-threatening / life-changing injuries. The occupants of the Kia sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Audi was flown by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Local officers, as well as Officers from the Alliance Roads’ Policing Team, attended the scene. Once a forensic investigation had been conducted the road was re-opened

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it, or, in particular, has Dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting log number 815 of the 15th May 2021.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the collision was being investigated.