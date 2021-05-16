Bembridge RNLI’s All-Weather Lifeboat launched to help search for an unaccounted kitesurfer off Hayling Island

Bembridge RNLI’s All-Weather Lifeboat was launched at 9.40pm to help search for an unaccounted kitesurfer off Hayling Island.

RNLB Alfred Albert Williams (Tamar All-Weather Lifeboat 16-17) was launched at 9.40pm this evening at the request of UK (Solent) CG to help search, in conjunction with Hayling CG Rescue Team, Selsey CG Rescue Team, Hayling Island RNLI’s B-Class & D-Class lifeboats & two CG helicopters (Rescue 163 & Rescue 175) for a kitesurfer who was unaccounted for off Hayling Island.

Conditions were quite lumpy in the F5 WSW’erly however it did not take them long to reach the designated search area and start the first of 31 legs set by UK (Solent) CG.

With no sign of a casualty the search was reduced (Rescue 175 had been re-tasked to assist Yarmouth RNLI’s Severn Class Lifeboat deal with a separate incident off St Catherine’s Point) and RNLB Alfred Albert Williams was released at 12.15am and returned to the Offshore Boathouse.

She was recovered by 12.45am.