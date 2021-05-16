Police have launched an appeal to locate a six-foot bronze crucifix swiped from a church in Newcastle by a team of thoughtless thieves.

At about 9am on Thursday we received a report that the cross – that includes a bronzed sculpture of Jesus Christ – had been taken from All Saints Church in Gosforth overnight.

The bronze crucifix was erected in the church’s garden of remembrance in 1965 where the ashes of many loved ones have been scattered.

It is estimated to be worth as much as £20,000 and we have now launched an investigation to try and identify those responsible for the theft.

This is a highly sentimental piece of the remembrance garden at All Saints and the church and its congregation are understandably devastated.

Reputable scrap dealers will not accept this cross and we would ask the thieves to do the right thing and return it to the church and its congregation.

There is no value in keeping the crucifix and the pain and anguish you have caused should not be underestimated.

The Reverend Canon Andrew Shipton, of All Saints Church, said: “The crucifix was situated in a consecrated area where many ashes are buried.

“It was a great shock to find that the bronze statue of our Lord had gone and a cause of considerable sadness.”

The crucifix was sculpted by the internationally acclaimed Frank Roper who undertook work for churches and cathedrals across the country before his death in 2005.

Anyone with information about the theft, that took place overnight between Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, is asked to report it online at the Northumbria Police website quoting log 203 13/05/21.

You can also call police on 101 or report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111