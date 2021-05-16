Detectives are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Tooting

Police were called at 7.40pm on Friday, 14 May after a 25-year-old man presented himself at a south London hospital with stab injuries. He remains in a critical condition. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers carried out enquiries which established the victim had been assaulted approximately ten minutes earlier at a restaurant in Upper Tooting Road, SW17. A crime scene was established.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from the Met’s South West Basic Command Unit are investigating and would like to hear from anybody with information about the attack.

If you can help, please call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7292/15May. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.