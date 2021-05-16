Arrest after allotment arson

Emergency services quickly responded to a report of a fire and the sound of explosions at some allotments.

Police were called to the allotments in Mansfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield at around 9.30pm last night (Friday 14 May 2021) after a man was reported to have been seen starting a fire.

Fire crews from Ashfield, Blidworth, and London Road, along with Alfreton from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance to tackle the fire. ​

Roads in the area were closed as emergency services worked to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. Multiple allotments are believed to have been damaged in the fire.

As Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to put out the fire, police spotted a man believed to be linked to the investigation.

The 31-year-old man was quickly arrested on suspicion of arson.

Once detained it is alleged the man racially abused an officer and threatened them with violence.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nick Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a resource intensive incident that required a joint response from emergency services.

“Not only has this caused damage to several of the allotments but it would have also been incredibly concerning for the local community.

“I’d like to reassure residents that we quickly located and arrested a suspect in connection with this case and are now working to establish the circumstances.

“Action will be taken against whoever did this.

“The further report of racism and threats to an officer is totally unacceptable. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we take it very seriously.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation into both incidents and I would now ask the public to share any information they have that could help the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could aid officers in their investigation should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 868 of 14 May 2021.