Family tribute and photo for Tracy McGrath following unexplained death in Anfield

The family of Tracy McGrath have shared her photo and the following tribute following her death in Anfield last week:

“Anybody that had ever met Tracy always commented on how friendly and canny she was. It was often said that she had a heart of gold. Tracy firstly was a daughter, sister, mother and a grandmother. She was much loved and will be clearly missed by her daughter, sons, grandchildren and the wider family. Rest in peace. Please respect the family’s privacy at this deeply emotional time.”