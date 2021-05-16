Arrest made in Salford schoolgirl sexual assault investigation

Police in Salford investigating the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl while on her way to school in Lower Broughton on Wednesday morning have made an arrest.

Officers were called before 9am on Wednesday 13 May to a report of a sexual assault and a robbery in Peel Park.

The girl is said to have been approached by a man who initiated in conversation before assaulting her.

The offender is said to have then stolen her mobile phone before running from the scene towards Chapel Street.

He is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, with short ginger/blonde light coloured hair and a short crop fringe, a lightly-coloured faint moustache, and is 6ft tall with a skinny build.

An investigation was launched by detectives from Swinton CID and a 32-year-old man was arrested on Friday (14 May) on suspicion of sexual assault. He was questioned in custody before later being released under investigation.

The victim is being supported by officers and specialist partner agencies.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Gareth Humphreys, of GMP’s Salford district, said: “Since this serious incident was reported to us we’ve been thoroughly exploring several lines of enquiry and, thanks to work from our detectives and information from the public, we have arrested a man to speak to him about the attack.

We’re doing all we can to ascertain as much as possible about the incident and are ensuring that the victim continues to receive specialist support and that the wider public are kept safe.

Anyone in or around Peel Park on Wednesday morning is encouraged to get in touch if they haven’t already done so on 0161 856 2079 quoting incident number 746 of 12/05/2021. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”