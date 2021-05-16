Appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary Abingdon

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Abingdon.

It happened at around 9pm on Monday (10/5) in Ramsons Way. The victim, a woman in her twenties, heard the letterbox being rattled and saw the door the open. Three men entered the house, one of whom threatened the victim with a knife.

The offenders did not take anything and left the property.

The three offenders are described as black men, approximately 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall, aged in their early twenties. They were all wearing dark coloured clothing with black cloth face coverings.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Nathan Adby, based at Abingdon police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have any information about what happened, to please come forward.

“You can make a report to police by calling 101 or visiting our website and making an online report. Please quote reference 43210200827.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”