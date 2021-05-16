Police reassure residents after knife incident

Officers have reassured residents after they quickly responded to a report of a man in possession of a knife.

Police were called after men were seen acting suspiciously outside of the Asda in Front Street, Arnold at around 7pm last night (Friday 14 May 2021).

When officers attended, a man was reported to have attempted to run from officers.

Police gave chase and quickly detained a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article after officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Inspector Nick Butler has praised officers for their quick work.

Insp Butler said: “Officers did a great job to arrive at the scene and quickly arrest a suspect following a brief foot chase.

“Recovering a knife is also very positive as it means one less dangerous weapon on the streets.

“We take knife crime very seriously and will always investigate incidents thoroughly with a view to taking appropriate action against offenders.

“I’d like to reassure residents in the area that these incidents are rare but when they do happen, police are quick to respond and will always look to take action against those who are responsible.

“Officers are now working to establish the circumstances of this incident and I would ask anyone who has any information on what happened to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could aid police in their investigation should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 868 of 14 May 2021.