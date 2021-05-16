Six Men Released on Bail Following Violent Disorder in Bradford

Enquiries are continuing following an incident of violent disorder on Hastings Street, Bradford, on Thursday, 13 May.

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Six of them have now been released on bail and one, aged 29, has been released from custody facing no further action.

At 3.20pm 13 May police received reports of an ongoing fight between a group of males on Hastings Street. Officers attended and found two men present with stab wounds and three men with head injuries.

The men were taken to hospital for further treatment. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Police have arrested seven male suspects, aged 33, 48, 30, 28, 29, 84 and a 52-year-old in relation to the incident and all remain in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford District said: Our investigation is at an early stage and we are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

A cordon will remain in place for some time today.

We are confident this is an isolated incident and are pursuing a number of active lines of enquiry to identify those responsible.

Thankfully no serious injuries were sustained but this clearly highlights the dangers of carrying weapons of any kind.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference 13210236937.