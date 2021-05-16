Witness appeal after two serious assaults in Ayrshire Scotland

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two women were seriously assaulted in Ayrshire.

On Thursday 13 May, on-board the 8.30pm service from Glasgow Central to Ayr, it is reported a woman was beaten by a group of four females, causing injuries to her face and head. The victim was pulled to the ground and kicked and punched repeatedly. The suspects alighted at Kilwinning railway station. Several people on-board the train came to the victim’s aid.

At around 11.20pm that same evening, a group of four women were reported to have assaulted another woman at Ayr railway station, resulting in her being taken to hospital for her injuries.

British Transport Police Detective Constable Martin Graham said: “We are urgently appealing for witnesses following these two awful incidents. Thankfully, these incidents are rare, and this type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated on the railway.

“We currently are pursuing a positive line of enquiry for both these assaults, however we urge anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information to come forward.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100033615.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.