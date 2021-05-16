Two teens charged with Putney murder

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Abdirizak Hassan in Putney.

An investigation was launched after police were called at approximately 11:05hrs on Thursday, 6 May following reports of a man found deceased at a residential address in Dowdeswell Close, SW15.

The man was later identified as 24-year-old Abdirizak Hassan. Abdirizak’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

A 15-year-old male arrested on Thursday, 13 May and a 17-year-old male arrested on Friday, 14 May appeared at Wimbledon Youth Court on Saturday, 15 May charged with murder.

They were remanded to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, 19 May.