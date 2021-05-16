Further appeal following criminal damage to Covid test delivery busy in Prenton,Wirral

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information after criminal damage was caused to a Covid test delivery bus in Prenton, Wirral last Thursday, 13 May.

At around 2.05pm, reports were received that a gang of youths had smashed the windows of the Wirral council-owned bus, which had been delivering home Covid tests.

The bus was on Beechwood Drive in Prenton when the incident occurred.

Three youths on a white, black and scooter, believed to be aged between 14 and 18, and wearing dark clothing and balaclavas are believed to have used a golf club to smash a number of windows.

Nobody was injured but people on the bus were left badly shaken.

The scooter is believed to have made off in the direction of Fender Way.

An investigation is underway and enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

High visibility patrols have also been stepped up in the area and extensive CCTV and other enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Lynsay Armbruster said: “We understand and share the disgust that this incident has caused, both locally and further afield. We’re continuing to investigate and would particularly like to appeal to anyone who may have captured any CCTV, dashcam or other footage of the suspects, either carrying out the offence itself, or making off in the direction of Fender Way.

A dedicated link has been set up through which footage and images can be sent, which is: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/information-regarding-damage-to-covid-bus-on-beechwood-estate.”

We are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice, so come forward with anything you know and we’ll take action.

Speaking after the incident, Leader of Wirral Council, Cllr Janette Williamson, said: “I was shocked when I was told one of our testing vehicles had been attacked.

This mindless act of violence is beyond comprehension. There was significant damage caused to the vehicle and the staff were badly shaken but thankfully no-one was injured.

I would like to thank the team for the way they dealt with this incident. They are critical to our COVID-19 response and are on the frontline, helping to keep residents safe. Their personal safety should never be under threat.”

Anyone with information is asked to send footage or images via https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/information-regarding-damage-to-covid-bus-on-beechwood-estate, or other info via @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 21000307254.