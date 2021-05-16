Police close down Margate house linked to drug dealing

A house in Margate suspected to be linked to county lines drug dealing has been closed down by Kent Police.

Officers from the Thanet Community Safety Unit applied to Margate Magistrates’ Court for a closure order for the property in Invicta Road, which was approved on Wednesday 5 May 2021.

The order, made under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014, was served on the rented house the following day and will remain in place for three months.

It bans anyone apart from the landlord from accessing the building during that time or risk arrest. Multiple calls Kent Police had received multiple calls regarding anti-social behaviour in the area, with reports that drugs were being used at the premises, drug exchanges were taking place over the fence in the back garden and different people were coming and going from the property day and night.

Further issues were also reported to police, including littering, noise from motorbikes and scooters, and criminal damage to other residents’ property. Arrests In March 2021, two men from London aged 18 and 19, were arrested at the address in connection with county lines drug activity.

A number of wraps were located containing class A drugs as well as phones and a knife. They were both released pending further investigation. Inspector Paul Robson from the Thanet Community Safety Unit said: ‘This premises had been the epicentre of drug-related anti-social behaviour, with reports of drug dealers working from the back garden to peddle drugs over the fence.

It was having a detrimental effect on the neighbouring properties in the area whose residents shouldn’t have to live in fear or anxiety about the illegal activity taking place. ‘We are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and if anyone finds themselves facing a similar situation, we urge them to contact Kent Police, as the information provided could assist officers in taking action to stop drug dealers coming into the area.’