Harlow Appeal after Westfield disturbance

Police are appealing for further information after a fight in the Westfield area of Harlow last night, Friday 14 May.

Police were called just after 6pm to reports that three people, two men and a woman, were assaulting a man using weapons.

The victim, who had previously been sat in a van, then left the scene on a motorbike.

Officers arrived a few minutes later and conducted a thorough search of the area for all parties involved, but we have made no arrests at this time.

Police believe the victim must have suffered significant head injuries and we are trying to trace him to ensure he receives the medical attention he needs.

Today, officers are continuing their investigation, including going through CCTV, dash cam footage, and gathering the witness statements we have gathered so far.

Police would like to thank anyone who has contacted them but, if you haven’t, and have information or footage that can help us please call 101 or report it through our website.

The incident number to quote is 947 of Friday 14 May.

If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.