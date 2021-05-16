Man charged in connection with the death of Philip Ogden in Stalybridge

A man’s been charged in connection with the death of Philip Ogden in Stalybridge.

David Chorlton, 26, of no fixed abode has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst disqualified, causing death by driving while unlicensed or uninsured, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third part insurance, and failing to stop after a road accident.

Chorlton appeared Tameside Magistrates court on Friday 14 May, and has been remanded into custody. He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court (Minshull Street) on Friday 11 June 2021.

A 26 year old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail.

A 23 year old man and a 21 year old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Officers were called to a report of a collision at the junction of Bayley Street and Bridge Street in Stalybridge just after 11pm on Sunday 9 May.

Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts, 32 year old Philip Ogden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, and are urging anyone with information to please get in touch.

Contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log 3196 of the 9 May 2021, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.