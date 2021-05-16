Appeal for witnesses after assault Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 7.35pm on Friday (14/5), the victim, a man in his teens, was approached by two unknown males who ordered him to kneel and threatened him with a screwdriver outside The Point.

One of the offenders then punched the victim twice to the head. They ran away when members of the public tried to intervene.

The victim sustained red marks to his face, although did not require hospital treatment.

Both offenders are described as white males, aged in their mid to late teens.

The offender who threatened the victim and who was in possession of the screwdriver was approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing grey bottoms, a shiny black puffa-style jacket with a grey hooded top underneath, white trainers and a grey woolly hat.

The other offender was wearing a black puffa-style jacket, dark green bottoms with stripes down the sides, white trainers and was also in possession of a black Nike rucksack.

Investigating officer, PC James Elliott, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This incident was a scary ordeal for the victim, who was faced with two unknown males, one of which was carrying a screwdriver.

“It occurred at a busy time of day in the middle of Milton Keynes and so I believe people must have seen this happen.

“If you have any information about what happened, please get in touch with police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210208443.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”