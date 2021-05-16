Eleven people charged in connection with violent disorder at London Luton Airport

Eleven people have been charged in connection with a violent disorder that took place at London Luton Airport yesterday morning (14 May).
We were made aware of the incident at around 8am and 17 people were subsequently arrested.
The following men have been charged with violent disorder and have been released on bail until a future court hearing:
- Iulian Calota, 55, of Henley Road, Ilford
- Marcas Mihai, 25, of Church Hill, London
- Oliver Vaduva, 20, of Kimberley Road, London
- Stefan-eugen-mihai Stlica, 18, of Henley Road, Ilford
- Ion-claudiu Veriga, 24, of Clacton Road, London
- Boss Veriga, 28, of Winchester Gardens, Luton
- Florin Mihai, 22, of Henley Road, Ilford
- Iulian Veriga, 39, of Kenilworth Avenue, Walthamstow
- Vijay Vaduva, 20, of Henley Road, Ilford
- Marius Mihai, 21, of Azalea Close, Ilford
- Marian Gigiu, 47, of Union Street, Dunstable
Out of the remaining people arrested; five were released with no further action and one was released on bail with conditions.