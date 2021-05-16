Eleven people charged in connection with violent disorder at London Luton Airport

Eleven people have been charged in connection with a violent disorder that took place at London Luton Airport yesterday morning (14 May).

We were made aware of the incident at around 8am and 17 people were subsequently arrested.

The following men have been charged with violent disorder and have been released on bail until a future court hearing:

Iulian Calota, 55, of Henley Road, Ilford

Marcas Mihai, 25, of Church Hill, London

Oliver Vaduva, 20, of Kimberley Road, London

Stefan-eugen-mihai Stlica, 18, of Henley Road, Ilford

Ion-claudiu Veriga, 24, of Clacton Road, London

Boss Veriga, 28, of Winchester Gardens, Luton

Florin Mihai, 22, of Henley Road, Ilford

Iulian Veriga, 39, of Kenilworth Avenue, Walthamstow

Vijay Vaduva, 20, of Henley Road, Ilford

Marius Mihai, 21, of Azalea Close, Ilford

Marian Gigiu, 47, of Union Street, Dunstable

Out of the remaining people arrested; five were released with no further action and one was released on bail with conditions.