Barrage of racial abuse aimed at officers after arrest

Officers were allegedly repeatedly racially abused by a suspect who was arrested for a knife offence.

Nottinghamshire Police initially received a report of a man banging on a door while in possession of a knife in Sneinton Dale, Sneinton at around 11.45pm last night (Friday 14 May 2021).

The 32-year-old man was then thought to have fled the area in a white Range Rover before being stopped by police. He was then arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, driving without a licence and driving without insurance, as well as the knife incident.

Once detained, it was reported that he launched a tirade of verbal racist abuse towards attending officers and he was subsequently arrested in connection with this matter.

Detective Superintendent Mike Allen, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Racism is utterly deplorable and as a force, we take a zero-tolerance approach towards anyone who feels it is appropriate to be racist towards members of the public, as well as our officers and staff.

“Police work tirelessly every single to keep people safe and it is unacceptable that anyone would disrespect their work by speaking to them in this way.

“We are taking last night’s report very seriously and will be investigating it thoroughly to ensure that appropriate action is taken against the person responsible.

“We will also be ensuring that the officer’s welfare is supported throughout the investigation.

“I’d encourage anyone who may have witnessed this incident to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 999 of 14 May 2021.