Suspected criminals and unsafe vehicles targeted at Dartford River Crossing

Sixty-one vehicles were stopped and four people arrested during a joint operation between Kent and Essex Police forces targeting travelling criminals and unsafe vehicles.

On Friday 14 May 2021 the Dartford River Crossing was patrolled by officers from both forces intent on disrupting offenders and enhancing road safety.

Resources deployed from Kent Police teams included officers and special constables from the Roads Policing Unit, the Proactive Tasking Team and the Rural Liaison Team. They were also accompanied by specialist vehicle examiners.

Two men, aged 42 and 37, from Dymchurch and Crayford respectively, and a 45-year-old woman from Sevenoaks, were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A 32-year-old man from Dartford was arrested on suspicion of theft of a van, drug driving, possession of Class B drugs, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

Traffic offence reports were issued to three drivers for no insurance, four for having defective tyres, five for failing to wear a seatbelt, and one for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition. Nine drivers were reported for having tinted windows in their car. Officers removed the tints before they were allowed to continue their journey. One driver was reported for having an illegal number plate.

Fixed penalty notices were issued to eight drivers whose vehicles were committing excess weight offences with three of these being prohibited from continuing their journey. One lorry driver received a £1,500 fixed penalty notice for exceeding their permitted drivers’ hours.

A total of four untaxed vehicles were seized and a further car was seized as the driver did not have a driving licence or valid test certificate.

Superintendent Mick Gardner of Kent Police said: ‘This regular joint work between Kent and Essex police forces sends as strong message to criminals travelling between Kent and Essex that they stand a good chance of being stopped and brought to justice.

‘It also reminds drivers that they should ensure their vehicles are safe to use on the road and they comply with the law.

‘We will continue these operations and take a zero-tolerance approach to those who seek to travel across county borders to commit crime or endanger other road users.’