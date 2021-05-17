Stolen van recovered after police pursuit

A stolen van was recovered after police used a stinger to end a pursuit.

The Ford Transit Tipper van was stolen from Main Street in Walesby at around 10.20pm last night (Friday 14 May 2021) and police quickly arrived to investigate.

Around an hour later, the van was spotted by eagle-eyed officers near Blythe.

The driver is then believed to have attempted to evade officers as he drove the van towards Rossington.

Police then moved to stop the vehicle safely and a pursuit followed, with the van allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

Operational support officers and the neighbourhood policing team then used a stinger to bring the van to a stop. The driver fled the area on foot.

A police dog located and apprehended a 37-year-old man who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified in connection with the case.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An investigation has now been launched to establish the circumstances.

Detective Superintendent Mike Allen, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a fantastic combined effort from officers across the operational support and neighbourhood policing teams.

“Finding a stolen van and bringing it to a stop within an hour of it being reported to police is excellent work and we will now be conducting enquiries into this report.

“Attempting to evade police and driving recklessly puts lives in danger. Where any individual attempts to do so, our highly trained roads policing officers will not relent in bringing an incident to a safe conclusion and arrest will be inevitable outcome.

“It is totally unacceptable to risk lives in this way and officers did a brilliant job to ensure that no one was seriously injured in this incident.”