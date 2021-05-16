Officers keen to identify potential witness in burglary investigation

Police investigators are keen to speak to a potential witness as part of a burglary investigation.

CCTV footage has been obtained from a Premier store in Cromwell Road in Newark at around 4pm on 13 March 2021 showing the suspect and a woman inside.

Police are now appealing for that woman to come forward and speak to officers to help with their enquiries.

Police Staff Investigator Jessica Allman is leading the investigation. She said: “The shop’s CCTV shows one of the suspects inside and a woman was shopping at the same time.

“We are keen to speak to the woman pictured and we hope that will help us answer some of our queries. We don’t believe the woman pictured has any involvement in any offences.

“If you are the woman pictured or if anyone knows who she is, please do call 101 quoting incident number 324 of 14 March 2021.”