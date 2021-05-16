Fourth person charged with the murder of Thomas Edmunds in Kirkby

Detectives investigating the murder of Thomas Edmunds in Kirkby have charged a fourth person.

A 16-year-old boy from Croxteth was arrested yesterday (Saturday, 15 May) and has now been charged with murder. He will be kept in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court tomorrow, Monday, 17 May.

Three men have previously been charged with murder as follows:

34-year-old Terence Bennett of Sovereign Hey, Croxteth

32-year-old Thomas Broadhurst of Regal Road, Croxteth

48-year-old Kevin Nethercote of Regal Road, Croxteth

Our investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC or 101 quoting ref: 21000297827. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.