Met officers worked overnight to close down an event in Bow, forcing entry to the illegal party and providing first aid to a critically ill man

Police were alerted at around 12.25am on Sunday, 16 May, to an unlicensed music event (UME) taking place at the Kirtland Centre in Coborn Street, E3.

Officers forced entry to the premises and found around 200 people inside, including a 20-year-old man who was unresponsive and experiencing difficulty breathing. Officers gave the man medical aid prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. There is no evidence at this stage to suggest that he had been assaulted – he is believed to be suffering the effects of illegal drugs.

Officers from the Central East Command Unit were assisted by colleagues from the Met’s Territorial Support Group as they worked amid a hostile crowd to close down the UME, check for anyone else needing urgent medical treatment and safely clear the surrounding area.

Two female juveniles were arrested, both for possession of class A and B drugs and handling stolen goods. They remain in police custody.

Anyone with information about the event, and more broadly about those involved in the supply of illegal drugs, is asked to call police on 101, ref 238/16May. Alternatively you can remain 100% anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers.