Police are appealing for information following disorder in Croydon in the early hours of Sunday morning

At around 2.15am on Sunday, 16 May, officers responded to calls about a party in progress and reports of a man with a knife in the area of Watteau Square, Croydon.

Officers attended and found a man suffering knife injuries. A large group who had been at a nearby party became aggressive towards police, including throwing missiles at officers. Further police officers attended to safely deal with the casualty and disperse the group.

The injured man, aged around 20 years, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not life-threatening.

A Section 35 dispersal order was authorised overnight for the Broad Green ward to allow officers to continue working to keep people safe. Everyone involved had dispersed by around 0330hrs. No officers reported injuries.

There will be additional police patrols in the area on Sunday evening.

There has been no arrest at this stage. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref 1076/16may or to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

