A cannabis cultivation in Herne Bay has led officers to arrest seven people

Kent Police was called at 1.30pm on Saturday 15 May 2021 to a report of people being seen loading what appeared to be cannabis plants into two vehicles in Canterbury Road.

The vehicles were then reported to have left the property and were followed by officers onto the A2 where one car was stopped while travelling on the A2 near Pepper Hill. The second vehicle was stopped by officers on the A2 near Falconwood.

Upon searching the cars officers found cannabis plants and cultivation equipment and arrested two 64-year-old men from Greater London, and a 35-year-old woman of no fixed address, near Pepper Hill.

Two men aged 24 and 25 and of no fixed address, were stopped by officers while travelling on the A2 near Falconwood.

Following the arrests a search warrant was conducted at the property where police found more than 200 plants in various stages of growth as well as further cultivation equipment.

Two men, both aged 25, were arrested inside the property.

All seven people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and remain in custody while officers carry out enquiries.