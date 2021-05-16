Officers investigating a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London have made four arrests

Police received reports of people shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a car travelling within a convoy of vehicles through the St John’s Wood area on the afternoon of Sunday, 16 May.

Enquiries were carried out and officers traced a car to the A40 in Hillingdon. The police helicopter was deployed and officers stopped the car at approximately 6.30pm.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences. They were taken into custody at a west London police station where they remain.

Superintendent Jo Edwards, in charge of the policing operation, said: “This behaviour was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated. I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John’s Wood and Golders Green areas this evening.”

Officers also engaged with protesters at a planned demonstration on Whitehall during the afternoon. The event passed peacefully and concluded without any arrests.