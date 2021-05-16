A 16-year-old has been charged with murdering a man who was attacked by intruders in his home

The male from Croxteth, is the fourth person to be charged over the death of Thomas Edmunds.

The 36-year-old was found seriously injured in his house in Clorain Road, Northwood, Kirkby, last Sunday night and died the following day in hospital.

He will be kept in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday, Merseyside Police said.

Kevin Nethercote, 48, Terence Bennett, 34, and Thomas Broadhurst, 32, all from Croxteth, are also due at Wirral Adult Remand Court.

A fourth man, aged 38, was released under investigation.

Paying tribute, Mr Edmunds’ family said he was “the life and soul of the party” and he would never be forgotten.