Man jailed for knife and drugs offences following search at Tibshelf

A man has been jailed for possession of a knife and drugs offences after police stopped a car he was in at an M1 service station

Adeel Hussain, of Almond Street in Derby, was arrested in April after officers from our roads policing unit spotted a car driving the wrong way round the one-way system at Tibshelf services.

The 19-year-old, who was 18 at the time, was a passenger and officers discovered what they believed to be Class A drugs and a knife during a search.

He was questioned and subsequently charged with possessing a knife in public, possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

Hussain pleaded guilty to all the offences and was sentenced to two years imprisonment following a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday 6 May.

During April police took part in Operation Sceptre, a national week of intensification in the fight against knife crime and officers continue to work tirelessly to reduce serious violence and knife crime all year round through Project Zao.

