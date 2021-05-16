She has been missing for 3 days from her home in South London. Please contact Police on 101 quoting 21MIS013206. 1508AS #croydon Zonethia has braided long box plaits in her hair and it is now a light golden ginger colour, she is 5ft 7 tall.
Help Police find #missing Zonethia aged 12
