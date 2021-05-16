Appeal following serious collision in Erdington

Police investigating following a serious collision in Erdington, Birmingham this afternoon (16 May).

A cyclist was hit by a car which fled the scene in Marlow Road at around 5.25pm.

The 39-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

Witnesses have described a greyish large hatchback or small SUV, which we know stopped briefly just after the collision.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from our serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages, but we’re speaking to a number of witnesses who are helping with our enquiries.

“We’ll be carrying out a forensic examination of the scene and a trawl of CCTV.

“I’d urge the driver to do the right thing and contact as soon as possible so you can tell us what happened.

“A man is seriously injured and it’s important that we get the answers for all of those involved.”

Please contact the serious collision investigation team via [email protected], via live chat or by calling 101, quoting log number 2747 of 16 May.