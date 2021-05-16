Appeal for witnesses following assault in Nuneaton

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a 15-year-old boy in Nuneaton.

The incident occurred at around 5.35pm today (Sunday 16 May) in Riversley Park.

Following the incident the boy was taken to hospital with a serious face injury.

Two males and a female have been arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the incident.

Detectives believe there were other people in the area who will have witnessed the incident and they are keen to speak to them.

Officers are asking for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dash cam footage from the surrounding are to contact Warwickshire Police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident 286 of 16 May 2021. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0500 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org