A man who assaulted a train manager and three police officers has been jailed for six months

Nicholas Evans, 33, and of Maenan Terrace, Penmaenmawr, has been found guilty of assault, three counts of assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 May.

On Tuesday 11 May, Evans boarded an Avanti West Coast service at Llandudno Junction at 7pm. After the train left Llandudno Junction, its next and final scheduled stop was Bangor, less than 20 minutes away.

As the train approached Penmaenmawr, the train came to a sudden stop and alarms sounded as the emergency handle had been pulled. The train manager made their way to the carriage where the handle had been pulled and found Evans, who was drunk, in the vestibule.

Evans began shouting “I want to get off” and was banging the train door with his fists. The train manager tried to reset the handle, so the train could continue its journey, but Evans kept pulling it back down. After explaining that he needed to wait until the next stop before getting off, the train manager was hit in the face by Evans. Several members of the public intervened, coming to the aid of the train manager and Evans returned to a seat.

The train was met at Bangor railway station at 7.20pm by two BTP officers. Evans was identified and arrested for assaulting the train manager.

As they escorted him off the station, Evans started to resist, and kicked one of the officers three times in the calf and tried to stop the officers from walking him any further. He was then further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

Evans was taken to the ground safely by the officers to prevent further harm, but he continued to struggle and kicked the second officer, before deliberately spitting at them.

Evans was taken to Caernarfon Custody but due to an injury sustained prior to this incident, he was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd to be checked by medical staff.

While waiting in the van outside the hospital, Evans became aggressive yet again and proceeded to urinate in the cell of the van. While providing him with some additional clothing so he could be seen by a doctor in the hospital, Evans became very aggressive again and forced his way out of the cell, forcing officers to deploy Captor spray. Evans then kicked another officer in the chest whilst being restrained.

He was removed from the van by officers and arrested for a further offence.

BTP Sergeant Rob Thomas said: “This was a disgraceful display of behaviour by Evans, initially towards the train manager and then towards officers. Violent behaviour towards officers and rail staff will not be tolerated under any circumstances. There was absolutely no excuse for the behaviour displayed by Evans during this protracted incident.

“This was a shocking incident for the train manager to have to experience, and I am grateful to the courts for the sentence imposed on the defendant and hope it serves as a strong reminder that this type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated.

“I am immensely grateful for the additional help and support provided by North Wales Police officers, ambulance staff, as well as staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd.”

If you experience any issues on public transport, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 at any time. If you’re in immediate danger, always call 999.