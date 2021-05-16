A man has been jailed for seven years after stabbing a man he met on a night out in Hastings.

On November 3, 2018, the victim had been enjoying an evening at a pub in the town centre when he met a group of people.

One of those people was Dean Ellis, 33, a factory worker of Old Church Road, St Leonards.

As the night wore on, Ellis became increasingly jealous of the victim talking with a woman who was also part of the group.

Ellis was told to go home and after he left, the rest of the group continued their night out.

In the early hours of November 4, 2018, the group left the pub and returned to an address in Battle Road, St Leonards.

Upon arrival at the property, the victim was stabbed through the hand and in the abdomen by Ellis. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he underwent major surgery, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

Ellis was arrested and later charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Friday (May 14). He will also serve an additional three years on extended licence.

DS Chris Milner, of Hastings CID, said: “This was a particularly nasty attack, borne out of jealously, where an innocent man received life-changing injuries at the hands of Dean Ellis.

“The victim has shown great courage during a long and drawn out investigation, and we hope this sentence will allow him to move on with his life.

“Sussex Police is committed to reducing knife-related harm through its Op Safety team and this result demonstrates that we will deal robustly with those who carry, and use knives to hurt others.”