Two brothers have been jailed following an unprovoked assault of a man in Winsford

Leon Price, 38, and Billy Price, 26, were drinking alcohol near the subway that joins Mount Pleasant Drive and St Johns Drive when the incident occurred shortly after 6.30pm on Friday 12 June.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from Winsford, had exited the subway and was walking along St Johns Drive when he saw the brothers.

They were sitting near a tree by the subway.

The brothers waved their arms and shouted and gestured at the victim.

Leon Price subsequently walked over to him and hit him in the head with a belt.

He had taken the belt off his trousers prior to the unprovoked attack.

The brothers then jumped on top of the victim, kicking and punching him whilst he was on the floor.

After the brothers had fled, the victim walked to a nearby address, from where the police were called.

Officers located and arrested the brothers in Winsford later that night.

Leon Price had the belt he hit the victim with in his jacket pocket when he was arrested.

The victim’s DNA was subsequently found on the belt.

The brothers refused to answer any questions when interviewed in custody.

However, with the DNA evidence and the fact that they were picked out as the offenders via a video identification parade, the brothers had little choice other than to plead guilty to the offence they were charged with.

They were sentenced for the offence, assaulting a person and causing them actual bodily harm, at Chester Crown Court.

Leon Price, of Gladstone Street in Winsford, was jailed for 16 months and Billy Price, of Booth Lane in Middlewich, was given a one-year prison sentence.

They were also both ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.

Police Constable Dan Barlow, of the Winsford Beat Management Team, said: “Leon Price and Billy Price were both under the influence of alcohol when they subjected the victim to an unprovoked assault.

“The fact that they had been drinking is certainly no excuse for the despicable act of assaulting a man who was simply walking past them.

“Violent incidents of this nature are completely unacceptable.

“Thankfully, the victim only sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“The consequences of the incident could have been much worse.

“At Cheshire Constabulary we are committed to bringing violent offenders to justice and making our communities safer places to live, work and visit.

“I hope that this case, and the fact that the two brothers are now behind bars facing the consequences of their actions, deters others from committing such offences.

“I also hope that it highlights the fact that we take offences such as this extremely seriously.”