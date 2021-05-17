Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Portsmouth

At approximately 9.15pm, on Saturday 15th May 2021, a man entered the Spar store on London Road, Hilsea, and threatened a staff member before taking cash from a till.

No one was injured.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything that could assist police enquiries.

Police are particularly keen to hear from two men who were seen in the area at the time.

The first man is described as follows:

-White -Approximately 5foot 9inches tall -Slim build -Wearing a black jacket, black trousers, black trainers with white soles, a dark face covering and possibly also wearing a black beanie hat -Spoke with a local accent

The second man is described as follows:

-White -Approximately 20-years-old -Blonde hair -Wearing black clothing -In possession of two mountain bikes

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have CCTV or dash cam footage that may assist the investigation?