Appeal to trace missing man in Rollesby George Goodman

Police are appealing for help to trace a 26-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in the Rollesby area near Great Yarmouth but could be seen around Fleggburgh and the surrounding area.

George Goodman was last seen around 5am this morning at his home in Low Road, Rollebsy.

He is believed to be wearing skinny blue jeans and a blue top and is not thought to be wearing shoes or a coat. George is considered to be vulnerable and his disappearance is out of character.

George is described as around 5ft 4”, of slim build, white, with dark brown short hair and brown/ginger full beard.

Police are asking people to check their outbuildings regardless of whether locked or insecure as he could be seeking shelter.

Anyone who has any information or has seen someone fitting the description in the areas mentioned should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident number 137 of Sunday 16 May 2021.