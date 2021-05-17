A Tunbridge Wells dealer has been jailed after officers seized his mobile phone and found texts relating to the supply of drugs

Investigations by the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team identified that Josiah Roberts had been sending texts to residents near to his home offering cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis for sale.

A search warrant issued under the misuse of drugs act was executed at his home address in Teise Close on 16 May 2019.

Officers arrested Roberts and seized his mobile phone and a set of weighing scales.

The phone contained texts with marketing messages that included photographs of the drugs that were for sale.

Cocaine residue was also found on the scales when they were analysed.

Roberts was later charged and at Maidstone Crown Court on 3 November 2020 pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one count of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

At the same court on Thursday 13 May 2021, 21-year-old Roberts was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, PC Kady Cartwright, said: ‘Roberts was blatantly offering drugs to people living in Tunbridge Wells and this came to the notice of local officers.

‘We are always alert for those who target some of the most vulnerable in our community and were quick to obtain a search warrant once we were aware of his activities.

‘Roberts has been brought to justice and anybody seeking to supply class A drugs in our town can expect a similar response from our officers.’