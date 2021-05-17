Two men have been sentenced for robbery and other offences that occurred in Farnham Royal

Billy Presbury, aged 21, or Moray Drive, Slough was sentenced on Wednesday (12/5) to four years and five months’ imprisonment in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count each of attempted robbery, dangerous driving, having an article with a blade or point, having an offensive weapon and possessing a drug of class B.

At the same hearing Kai Warwick, aged 19, of Whiteford Road, Slough, was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count each of attempted robbery, handling stolen goods, possessing a controlled drug of class B and having an article with a blade or point.

On 1 June 2019, Presbury and Warwick approached three teenage boys in Farnham Park. They stole personal items from two of the victims and attempted to take the third victim’s mobile phone. During the robbery, they held a knife up to one of the boy’s throats and another boy was punched with a knuckle duster.

Later that day Presbury made off from police in his car when officers attempted to stop him. When he was stopped, items from the robbery were found in his car.

Presbury and Warwick were also found to be in possession of Cannabis when they were arrested.

They were charged on 2 November 2019.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stuart Cook, based at Amersham police station, said: “This was a nasty and senseless robbery against three boys, which had a detrimental effect on their mental health.

“I hope the length of the sentences will send a powerful message to the public that knife crime will not be tolerated.

“Thames Valley Police will work tirelessly to bring to justice those that carry weapons in our communities.”