Can you help us locate missing Jade from Basingstoke?

Can you help us find missing Jade Cox from Basingstoke?

The 18-year-old left her family home on Abbey Road, Basingstoke, at 6.15am on Thursday 13 May and was last seen that afternoon in Reading Town Centre.

We, along with Jade’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for her safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

Jade is described as white, approximately 5foot 3inches tall, of medium build and wearing a long brown wig. Her natural hair has been shaved recently, it is dark in colour and around 2-3 inches long.

Jade was last seen wearing a blue/grey knitted beanie hat with a large pom pom, a tan coloured jumper, a black/very dark green coat, black leggings and black and white trainers. She was also carrying a light pink handbag.

We believe Jade could still be in Reading and we believe she may be travelling via bus.

If you have seen Jade or have any information which may assist our enquiries, please call us on 101 quoting incident 44210185466.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.