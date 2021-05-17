Not too many miles on the clock, good little runner and in great nick

Range Rover Evoque

Sound appealing?

This car will soon be auctioned off on behalf of West Yorkshire Police – with proceeds going to worthy causes across the county.

It was once owned by a local criminal sentenced to five years in prison – with the vehicle seized through POCA (Proceeds of Crime Act) legislation.

Kirklees District Crime Team at West Yorkshire Police displayed it today outside Huddersfield Police Station to warn people thinking of committing crime, that it doesn’t pay.

The force has also put posters on the vehicle to warn people who have a look at the flashy motor that criminals could be looking to exploit children into a life of crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Diane Johnson of Kirklees District Police, said:

“The point of this is to make people stop, look and then think – are they or their child at risk from criminal exploitation?

“Do they have an image in their head of criminals who think they are untouchable driving round in expensive cars, wearing designer clothing? Do they think, “that’s the life for me”?

“By displaying this car in a prominent place I hope we are helping to burst that bubble – the reality of life in a criminal group is very different – as is shown by this vehicle being confiscated and sold on.

“Through Programme Precision we work with partners to target serious and organised crime and I would urge anyone with information about illegal activity in their area to let us know so we can take action.”