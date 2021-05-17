Drugs, cash and phones have been seized as part of an investigation into drug dealing in Dover.

Officers carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in New Street on Thursday 13 May 2021.

A large amount of psilocybin mushrooms, commonly referred to as ‘magic mushrooms’, were seized as well as phones and cash.

Two 21-year-old men from Dover were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

They have both since been released pending further enquiries and an investigation is ongoing.