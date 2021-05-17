Investigators have issued CCTV images following a burglary in Swanley

Between 1.50am and 6am on Saturday 1 May 2021, it is reported a house in St Georges Road was targeted and a quantity of jewellery, cash and bank cards were stolen.

It is alleged a bank card was used following the break-in to make fraudulent purchases at a shop in Swanley High Street.

Officers are now able to issue CCTV images of a man who they believe could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/73287/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous online form.