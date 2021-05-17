Man sentenced to six years behind bars following violent, unprovoked assault in Woking

A man has been sentenced to six years behind bars after being found guilty to smashing a wine glass over a man’s head in a completely unprovoked attack.

Samuel South, 35, of Applegarth Avenue, Guildford was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Friday (14 May), after being found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Officers were called to a residential address in Rokeby Court in Woking on Sunday, 7 October 2018 following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted. The victim had been at the flat with South and two others when South hit him over the head with a wine glass in an unprovoked attack.

South then left the address still carrying the remainder of the smashed wine glass, leaving the victim in a serious condition. He was located outside Woking Library by an officer shortly afterwards where he said: “I knew you were coming for me anyway.” He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries which required surgery with some of the glass fragments unable to be removed.

Detective Constable Kerry Plumb, who investigated the incident, said:

From the statements taken from the victim and multiple witnesses, this was a complete unprovoked attack which shows just how volatile and dangerous a man South is. The victim has been left with permanent scaring.

Any kind of assault will not be tolerated in Surrey and the behaviour exhibited by South will not be condoned.”