Man sentenced for armed robbery

Steven Faber, 53 (22.03.68) of Solon New Road, Clapham, was sentenced on Friday, 14 May to 30 months imprisonment for an armed robbery at Inner London Crown Court.

On 12, September 2020, at 01:57hrs, Faber entered a shop in Clapham Park Road with a Beretta style handgun and threatened to shoot the cashier unless he handed over money from the tills. Faber shouted at the cashier: “Give me the money or I’ll shoot you.”

The cashier handed over £130 and Faber ran off.

The Met’s Flying squad launched an investigation into identifying Faber. The team located him through CCTV and arrested him on 29 September.

Detective Constable Stefen Rule, who led the investigation, said: “Weapons have no place on the streets of London. Our priority is to protect our communities and target those involved in firearms and violence.

“This case is another good example of the work we do to remove violent offenders from the streets.”

Faber pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm on Friday, 14 May at Inner London Crown Court.