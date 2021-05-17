Two arrested for theft of vehicle after pursuit in Everton and Anfield

Officers arrested two men in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in Everton on Saturday, 15 May.

At around 5.30am, police were called to reports that a Peugeot van had been stolen from a driveway on Gleave Crescent. The vehicle was located later that morning and was pursued by officers through Anfield for approximately five minutes before ending safely at Stanley Park, where two men made off from the vehicle. They were pursued by police on foot for approximately 20 minutes before being detained on Kemp Avenue.

A 17-year-old male from Everton and an 18-year-old man from Crosby were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and taken into custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said: “This incident was a brazen act, and I hope that our officers detaining the two suspects shows how seriously we take the theft of motor vehicles.

“The commitment and dedication of our officers yesterday shows that we will do everything in our power – in car and on foot – to stop people from blighting our roads and communities in this way. We are pleased to have returned the vehicle to its owner safely.

“I would encourage anyone who experiences this type of crime, no matter how small, to report it to us as soon as they can and our skilled teams will do the rest.”

Anyone with information on suspected vehicle crime is encouraged to pass information via 999 if a crime is in progress, or our social media desk @MerPolCC, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.