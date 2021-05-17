Suspected firearm recovered in Kirkby

Police officers attended an incident at Kirkby Golf Club on Saturday 15 May, following the recovery of a suspected firearm.

At around 6pm, we were called to reports that a member of the public had had found a firearm and ammunition on Ingoe Lane, at a public footpath opposite Kirkby Golf Club.

Forensic enquiries are being carried out to examine the suspected firearm and establish whether it is linked to any previous incidents.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “Removing this potential weapon will make our streets a much safer place to be.

“Our enquiries will now continue in order to find out if it has been used before, and to whom it belongs.

“We’re absolutely committed to tackling those involved in all serious organised crime, including gun crime, and we have dedicated significant resources into taking weapons and offenders off our streets.

“Information from those communities affected makes a big difference, so if you know where dangerous weapons are being stored, carried or used, let us know and we will take positive action.”

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress, or pass information via @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.