Two people have been arrested in connection with a religiously-aggravated assault in Chigwell

It was reported a man had been assaulted in Limes Avenue shortly after 1.15pm yesterday (Sunday 16 May).

It was reported he had been attacked with an unknown item following a verbal altercation.

He required hospital treatment and his phone was stolen.

Two men from Ilford, aged 18 and 25 were arrested this afternoon on suspicion of GBH with intent.

They are currently in custody.

Throughout today our officers have been engaging with local Jewish communities to provide reassurance and updates following on from the incident.

Community members and religious leaders, who are celebrating Shavuot, have been speaking to our officers in Chigwell and Southend this morning (pictured below).

Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said:

“We know this is a very important time – a time for communities to come together, to be around each other and celebrate. We do not want anyone to feel that they cannot do that safely.

“Officers have spent the day speaking with the Jewish community to provide reassurance.

“At this time we do not believe this incident is related to events taking place overseas or incidents which have taken place elsewhere in the country.”

We are also continuing to appeal for anyone with any information about yesterday’s incident to contact us.

Anyone with information about this incident, relevant CCTV, dashcam or ring door bell footage – particularly in the areas of Limes Avenue, Tudor Crescent, and Fencepiece Road, is asked to contact Loughton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/92174/21.

Read more about how to report hate crime, how we investigate it, and specialist support on our website: https://www.essex.police.uk/hatecrime