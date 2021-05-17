Police are appealing for information on Rashida Naz, who has been reported missing

Rashida, who is 38, was last seen in the Broadway Shopping Centre in Bradford earlier this afternoon.

She is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of large build.

She was wearing what was described as traditional black Asian clothing, as well as a black puffa-style coat with a brown fur-like lining.

There are concerns for the welfare of Rashida and officers are continuing enquiries to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101 or use the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1198 of 17 May.