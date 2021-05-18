Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone #missing from #Borehamwood

Paul Bishop, aged 42, was last seen in the town yesterday (Sunday 16 May).

He is described as being white, 6ft 4ins tall, of thin build, with short brown spiked hair and stubble on his face.

Paul was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue zipped turtle neck jumper with a white stripe down the arm and a T on the front which is red, white and blue in colour, he was wearing Gazelle trainers.

Paul drives a red Vauxhall Vivaro van.

If you have seen Paul since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, you can report information by: